Future Calls Out Ex Ciara's NFL Player Husband Russell Wilson for 'Not Being a Man'

Future got candid about his ex-fiancé and Russell Wilson's relationship during an interview for Beats 1 radio

Future has no problem calling out Ciara and her man.

On Friday, the “Fine China” rapper, 35, revealed that he didn’t necessarily approve of the way his ex-fiancé dominated her marriage with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Future — who got engaged to Ciara in October 2013, but called it quits three months the birth of their first child, son Future Zahir Wilburn — explained that he felt like Wilson, 30, was far too easygoing when it came to Ciara and her past relationships.

At the time, the rapper’s alleged infidelity was said to have led to their breakup.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position,” he said during his interview with Beats 1 Radio. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!'”

Future went on to explain that when he was dating the “Level Up” singer, 33, things were much different.

“If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that,” he said. “She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s— no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything.”

After ending her engagement with Future, Ciara began dating Wilson in 2015. The pair officially tied the knot the following summer and continue to parent Future Zahir together, in addition to their 1-year-old daughter Sienna Princess.

Reps for Ciara and Wilson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Despite what Future thinks about their relationship, it seems the past two years have been incredibly blissful for Ciara and Wilson — and they’re looking forward to making it even better.

The Grammy award-winning singer recently opened up about her desire to take her marriage with the NFL quarterback to new heights.

“Russ and I always like to have the conversations and reflect on our years in general, whether it’s what we’ve done individually, but also together and how we can keep on leveling up our love,” the singer told PEOPLE exclusively while gearing up to host and perform on the West Coast telecast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019. “We’re definitely going to chat about those ideas.”

Though the pair’s love has never had an off-season, they continue to search for “the best rhythm” when it comes to maintaining their romance while juggling parenthood amongst their hectic schedules.

“I can definitely say more date nights,” she added. “That’s the one thing that we’ve been working on because we always have a tradition of date nights on Fridays since that falls in perfect place for his schedule when he’s in season.”

“We’ve been able to add some more date nights in the mix and that’s been really fun, so I think in 2019 we’re gonna level up the date nights and add some more to the mix as much as we can, especially with our schedules always moving,” the mom-of-two said.

But even when Ciara is busy working and Wilson is tied up on the field, the singer has nothing to fear because Future is there to “make [Sienna] happy and love her!”

“He’s so loving,” Ciara says about Future being the greatest big brother to Sienna. “When they FaceTime each other, both of them smile in ways that I’ve never seen when we make them smile.”