Future and 21 Savage Rent Out Six Flags Water Park for Local Atlanta Kids

Atlanta rappers Future and 21 Savage made a splash giving back to their community this week.

The musicians reportedly partnered with fellow rapper Big Bank Black to rent out the water park at Six Flags White Water in Atlanta on Wednesday, inviting locals from the Zone 6 neighborhood to come and cool off, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the stars spent upwards of $300,000 on the event, which included free food and drinks for all.

During the celebration, Savage and Big Bank were seen enjoying their time on the lazy river.

Other celebs made an appearance at the exciting event, including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s Tommie Lee and Shekinah Anderson.

A rep for 21 Savage didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the gathering.

This isn’t the first time the rappers have given back to the community, particularly in Atlanta.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Savage launched his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign to help teens improve their financial literacy.

Then, in August 2018, Savage hosted his third annual school supplies drive benefitting students from DeKalb County Schools. The event was held at the site of a flea market he frequented as a teenager, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Giving back to where I grew up means a lot to me. These kids need it and I used to be one of those kids,” he told Billboard. “Being able to see someone from where you’re from make it, and come back and genuinely give back, will motivate these kids to do the same for their kids and the community.”

The three rappers previously partnered last year, according to Hot New Hip Hop, hosting a “Zone 6 Day” at a local park where they gave out school supplies, haircuts, games and food.