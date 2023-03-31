Fugees Rapper Pras Faces Trial Over $100 Million Political Conspiracy Case Linked to International Fugitive

Prosecutors tell the courtroom that "this is a case about foreign money, influence and concealment"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 31, 2023 05:30 PM
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy, in Washington
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel arrives at court Thursday. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Authorities claim ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel used $100 million to attempt to influence high-ranking U.S. officials in a wide-ranging political conspiracy funded by a Malaysian fugitive who is accused of masterminding one of the world's largest financial crimes.

Prosecutor Nicole Lockhart made the accusations during opening statements on Thursday as the trial against Michel, 50, began. The Grammy winner faces 11 criminal charges including conspiracy and witness tampering. Michel has denied the allegations against him.

"This is a case about foreign money, influence and concealment," Ms. Lockhart told the Washington courtroom on Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Authorities claim Michel was given more than $100 million by Malaysian financier Jho Low. Funds were allegedly used in an "unregistered backchannel campaign" in 2017 to influence President Donald Trump officials to drop an investigation into Low, 41 (also known as Low Taek Jho).

Low, who is currently an international fugitive, is suspected of embezzling $4.5 billion from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, the Washington Post reports. It is believed to be one of the largest financial crimes ever recorded.

Jho Low, C.E.O., Jynwel Captial Limited and Co-Director Jynwel Charitable Foundation Limited, speaks onstage during The New York Times Health For Tomorrow Conference at Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF on May 29, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Michel is also accused of involvement in a Chinese government influence campaign that had pushed for the Trump administration to expatriate a Chinese dissident, Guo Wengui, who had fled to the U.S.

Another charge alleges Michel funneled millions of Low's cash into President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign through contributions that, on the surface, looked legitimate. However, they concealed the true source of the money.

"The defendant wanted money and was willing to break any laws necessary to get paid," Lockhart said.

Michel's lawyers did not make opening remarks at Thursday's court session, but have previously maintained he is innocent and "extremely disappointed" in the accusations, The Associated Press reports.

Michel's fame was at its height when The Fugees won two Grammy Awards for 1996's album The Score. But Lockhart told the court the musician was "looking for other ways to be paid" after his entertaining career had dwindled. That's when he linked up with Low, whom the prosecutor said wanted to "get close to the rich and famous."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Low has ties with a series of A-list celebrities — including Leonardo DiCaprio — who could potentially be called to testify at Michel's trial.

Low helped finance The Wolf of Wall Street and gifted DiCaprio with Marlon Brando's Best Actor Oscar for 1954's On the Waterfront.

DiCaprio handed the gift to authorities during their investigation into the 1MDB scandal. Supermodel Miranda Kerr was also the recipient of gifts from Low, including a see-through grand piano.

Former Trump officials are also expected to give testimony at the trial, which is underway at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump Was Indicted on an Estimated 30 Counts — Here's When the Specific Charges Will Be Announced
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Reports
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Will Donald Trump Be Arrested? Everything to Know About His Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Jewel Says Her Mom Embezzled $100M
Jewel Claims Her Mother 'Embezzled' over $100 Million from Her: 'Very Difficult to Come to Terms With'
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. - As US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen delivered hours of riveting testimony to a US House committee on February 27, 2019, one name came up again and again: Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg, 71, is the publicity-shy chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and one of the real estate tycoon's oldest and closest advisors.
Trump Organization Found Guilty in Criminal Tax Fraud Trial for Paying Execs Millions in 'Unreported' Expenses
Lawrence Ray
Who Is Larry Ray? Everything to Know About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader
Viktor Bout, Brittney Griner
Everything to Know About Viktor Bout, the Russian Arms Dealer Involved in the Brittney Griner Swap
Fugitive Captured After He is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Alleged Fugitive Captured After He Is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Alysa Liu
Feds Charge 5 Suspected Spies Accused of Targeting People in U.S. Who Have Criticized Chinese Government
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon Indicted For 'Build The Wall' Fundraising Scheme
28-year-old US citizen Robert Gilman, accused of using violence against a police officer, arrives for hearing on his case in the Central District Court, in Voronezh, Russia.
Inside the Bizarre Sequence of Events That Landed Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman in Russian Jail
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President