Kacey Musgraves to Be Featured on Frozen 2 Soundtrack with 'Beautiful and Haunting' New Song

Kacey Musgraves and her music are taking a trip to the kingdom of Arendelle!

The six-time Grammy Award-winning artist will be featured on the soundtrack of Frozen 2 — Disney’s highly anticipated sequel to their beloved winter adventure Frozen.

Disney unveiled the tracklist Monday morning, which include end credit songs from Musgraves, pop band Panic! At the Disco and rock band Weezer, Billboard reported.

“I’m thrilled to be featured on the soundtrack for Frozen 2 with my version of one of the beautiful and haunting new songs,” Musgraves wrote on her Instagram Stories Monday, sharing the cover art for the track, which is titled ‘All Is Found.”

She added some insight to the making of the song, sharing that “we recorded this very still and quietly together, completely live.”

Panic! At the Disco and Weezer both shared their excitement over being a part of the soundtrack as well, updating their fans on Twitter with the news. The pop band revealed they used a specific character for some musical inspiration.

“Channeling Elsa for ‘Into the Unknown,’ out on the @DisneyFrozen soundtrack on 11/15!

Make sure y’all listen for it when the end credits start when #Frozen2 is out on 11/22

,” the “High Hopes” musicians wrote on Twitter.

Weezer was excited to tell fans that they would be “bringing the magic to the @DisneyFrozen soundtrack” with their track, “Lost in the Woods.”

In addition to these three pieces, the soundtrack includes seven original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez and an original score by Christophe Beck — who also created the movie album for the first film.

Many of the songs are once again performed by the film’s talented cast, which includes Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood.

“The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story,” co-director Jennifer Lee told Billboard. “The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights.”

The album is available for pre-order and slated to be released Nov. 15, just one week before film’s premiere on Nov. 22.