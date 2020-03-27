French Montana Sued for Sexual Battery by Woman Who Claims He Drugged Her at His Home

Image zoom French Montana Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Rapper French Montana is being sued for sexual battery by a woman who claims he drugged her at his home in Hidden Hills, California.

According to a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, the woman claims French, né Karim Kharbouch, his employee Mansour Bennouna and his record label Coke Boy Records “had a longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to the Hidden Hills house,” The Blast was first to report.

A representative for French, 35, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The woman is accusing French, Bennouna and Coke Boy Records of assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention and negligence.

The woman claims in the lawsuit that “Defendants would be in control of how much alcohol was provided, always making sure there was excessive amounts, given and encouraging the women to drink.”

The woman also accuses French of taking drugs and encouraging women to follow suit.

Further in the lawsuit, the woman claims that Bennouna “sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and raped” her on March 28, 2018.

On that same day, the woman claims in the filing that French also “sexually assaulted” and “sexually harassed” her.

The woman says the incident unfolded after she French and Bennouna arrived at the rapper’s home at around 6 a.m.

She claims in the lawsuit that while at Montana’s home, Bennouna and French told her to take shots. She says she later blacked out.

While incapacitated, the woman says she recalled “several men coming in and out of the bedroom” and believes French “sexually assaulted her,” she states in the lawsuit.

When she later “regained consciousness,” the woman alleges in the filing that she woke up to find Bennouna “spooning her.”

She also claims that she “felt pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina.”

She says that she quickly grew frazzled, feeling as though she had been drugged and raped.

The woman claims that she later went to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and was given a rape kit exam. She also reported the incident to police, according to the filing.