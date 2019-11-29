French Montana Reveals He's 'Finally' Out of the ICU: 'Getting Better One Day at a Time'

French Montana is on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, the rapper announced on Instagram that he was out of intensive care after being hospitalized last week. He had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains and other symptoms.

In the photo shared on Thursday, a shirtless Montana is seen standing in a hospital room with monitors attached to his chest.

“Thank you everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” he captioned the post. “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!!!”

Montana’s famous friends commented their well wishes on his post, including Paris Hilton, who wrote, “Sending you love bro!❤️ Happy Thanksgiving ❤️.”

Earlier in the day, Montana, 35, had posted an Instagram Story documenting his ninth day in the hospital, which just so happened to be Thanksgiving.

“Day 9👍 send me a plate lol,” he wrote, adding, “Happy thanksgiving 💝.”

Montana (né Karim Kharbouch) was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 21, according to authorities. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE that deputies responded to the rapper’s Calabasas home just before 1:30 p.m. for a medical call.

After arriving at the scene, Montana was transported to a hospital, but the LACSD spokesperson could not disclose what he was treated for or where he was taken. A rep for Montana did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The “Unforgettable” rapper had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains, nausea and an increased heart rate, according to TMZ.

Montana’s hospitalization came a few weeks after he celebrated his birthday by taking a trip to Africa. He was born and raised in Morocco.

While in the hospital, he got a visit from fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Monday, she shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story, which showed her and Montana laughing and smiling as the rapper rested in a hospital bed.

“Get you motherf—— ass out this motherf—— bed and go home,” Megan, 24, said in the clip, prompting Montana to laugh hysterically.

Montana had been set to release his third studio album, Montana, this month.

The album will include French’s single “Writing on the Wall” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian, as well as three other singles he has released this year: “Slide” featuring Blueface and Lil Tjay; “Wiggle It” featuring City Girls; and “Suicide Doors” featuring Gunna.