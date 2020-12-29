"Now sober is becoming my new high," he said

French Montana Reveals He's Been Sober Since ICU Scare Last Year: 'I Was Out of Control'

Over a year after French Montana spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, the rapper is opening up about what led him to the ICU — and how he's using the experience to motivate his yearlong sobriety.

In an interview with XXL Monday, the "Unforgettable" rapper, 36, revealed what he believes led him to become hospitalized and how he used 2020 to take a step back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year, TMZ reported that Montana had been hospitalized for cardiac issues and stomach pains. The rapper, however, revealed that it came after "being fatigued, dehydrated, losing myself chasing money chasing the wrong things," adding that he had performed in five different countries in a single week.

Then, once he returned to Los Angeles, he collapsed after consuming excessive prescription pills — Adderall to stay up and Percocets for pain relief — paired with alcohol.

Image zoom French Montana | Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom," he said, before revealing that he hasn't had a drink since Nov. 21, 2019.

"It was just overdoing something for too long," he added. "And, to the point where now sober is becoming my new high. People seen I was out of control, not me, you know what I'm saying? 'Cause, it's almost like working out. You don't see you getting big ’cause you see yourself every day. It's the same thing with you being out of control."

What came after his health scare last year, was a year used to "detox from social media" and take "two steps back."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shares She’s ‘4 Weeks Sober’ with Fan on Instagram

"I think that was the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back," he said. "So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments."

In the story, Montana also revealed a different, special accomplishment that he compared to feeling even better than receiving a Grammy: sending his mother back home to Morocco with her head held high.

"Everything I did was working toward that moment," he said. "And then when she goes back home, after the sacrifice, she walk in with her head high, you know what I'm saying? That was my chapter one. There is no other accomplishment that can beat that."