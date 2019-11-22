French Montana Hospitalized After Police Responded to His Calabasas Home for Medical Call

Image zoom French Montana Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

French Montana was hospitalized on Thursday, according to authorities.

A Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms to PEOPLE that deputies responded to the rapper’s Calabasas home just before 1:30 p.m. for a medical call.

After arriving at the scene, French, 35, was transported to a hospital, but the LACSD officer could not disclose what he was treated for or where he was taken.

The “Unforgettable” rapper had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains, nausea and an increased heart rate on Thursday, according to TMZ.

A rep for French did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

French’s hospitalization comes a few weeks after the rapper celebrated his birthday by taking a trip to Africa. The rapper was born and raised in Morocco.

While he was there, French documented his trip and posted a number of photos with his parents and loved ones on Instagram.

“LIVE FROM AFRICA !! Mission impossible accomplished 🙏,” read one caption in a slideshow of photos.

“Best bday ❤️ saw my moms and pops in africa !!!” wrote French in another snap, which was captured as he held his arm around his dad mid-laughter.

French is set to release his third studio album, Montana, this month.

The upcoming album will include French’s single “Writing on the Wall” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian, as well as three other singles he has released this year: “Slide” featuring Blueface and Lil Tjay; “Wiggle It” featuring City Girls; and “Suicide Doors” featuring Gunna.

The rapper is also expected to kick off a series of tour dates on Dec. 1, beginning in Tampa, Florida, according to his website.

From there, he will travel around the United States, before taking a hiatus for the month of January.

In February, he is scheduled to return to the stage in Paris, France. The rapper will conclude his tour dates with two final shows in March in Los Angeles.