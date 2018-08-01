French Montana's Calabasas Mansion Robbed During Armed Home Invasion

French Montana’s Calabasas home was burglarized on Tuesday morning.

At least two armed male suspects forced entry into the 33-year-old rapper’s mansion, the Calabasas Sheriff Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at around 8:00 a.m., however, upon their arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

While authorities were able to determine a home invasion occurred, the spokesperson said, it is unclear how much was stolen — or what was taken.

Paras Griffin/Getty

At least two residents were at the location at the time of the robbery, but authorities were not able to confirm if any of them were Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch.

There were no injuries as the fire department was not dispatched.

Montana previously bought the home from Selena Gomez, 26, according to TMZ — who was also the first to report the news of the more recent robbery. Unfortunately, Gomez did not have the best luck with the property either.

Back in 2014, a man was arrested while Gomez was home and was charged with burglary and trespassing. He reportedly broke into her guest house and was found at the scene.