French Montana Funds 2 Preschool Classrooms in Home Country of Morocco

French Montana is footing the bill to make the world a better place.

The 33-year-old rapper, who was born in Casablanca, Morocco, just paid to fund two preschool classrooms in the North African country, his reps confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday. According to TMZ, he’s collaborating with the Sabae School of Fida-Mers Sultan district and providing supplies and classroom maintenance for several years.

Thank you @TMZ for talking about the work being done to help my homeland Morocco! French Montana Funds Preschool Classrooms in Morocco https://t.co/Rx9qYVBbQ6 via @TMZ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 31, 2018

TMZ added that Montana recently also raised $500K to build a hospital in Uganda. It reportedly opened in March and is helping more than 300,000 women in 40 villages.

As an immigrant — he moved to the U.S. when he was 13 years old, and recently became a U.S. citizen — the hip-hop artist has been deeply involved in humanitarian efforts as of late. In February this year, he spoke out in favor of DREAMers following the Justice Department’s plan to terminate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in September 2017, which protects nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from being deported.

(Trump’s plan to phase out DACA has since been put on hold by several courts.)

To raise awareness, Montana teamed up with MTV and the nonprofit organization Get Schooled for “We Are the Dream,” a campaign that seeks to keep undocumented immigrants, currently enrolled in educational institutions in the U.S., in school.

“I am one of tens of thousands of first-and-second-generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States,” the rapper told Rolling Stone. “I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true.”