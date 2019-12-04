French Montana Says New Album Is Coming Out Friday Amid Health Scare: 'Can't Keep Me Down'

Image zoom French Montana, 2018 Gladys Vega/Getty Images

French Montana shows no sign of slowing down, even after a recent medical emergency.

The “Unforgettable” rapper, 35, shared a photo of himself inside a hospital room doing a push-up with monitors and other medical apparatuses attached to his body. In a message to his fans, Montana announced in the post’s caption that new music is on the way very soon, despite his recent health scare.

“CANT KEEP ME DOWN !!” he captioned the post. “Been workin hard on my new album and I’m so proud to announce it’s coming THIS FRIDAY !!!”

The artist, born Karim Kharbouch, added: “The music is keepin my spirit alive 🙏🏼💪🏼 THANK YOU to my fans, love y’all for ridin with me thru this journey.”

Fellow rappers showed support for Montana in the comment section, including 2 Chainz, who wrote, “Get well killa.”

“WE LOVE YOU KING!!!!” Busta Rhymes commented, and Fat Joe elsewhere said, “Welcome to the party.”

Montana had previously slated the release of his third studio album, Montana, in November.

The album will include his single “Writing on the Wall” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian, as well as three other singles he has released this year: “Slide” featuring Blueface and Lil Tjay; “Wiggle It” featuring City Girls; and “Suicide Doors” featuring Gunna.

On Thanksgiving, Montana announced on Instagram that he was out of intensive care after being hospitalized the week prior. He had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains and other symptoms.

In the photo shared last week, a shirtless Montana is seen standing in a hospital room, again with monitors attached to his chest.

“Thank you everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” he captioned the post. “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!!!”

Montana was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 21, according to authorities. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE that deputies responded to the rapper’s Calabasas home just before 1:30 p.m. for a medical call.

After arriving at the scene, Montana was transported to a hospital, but the LACSD spokesperson could not disclose what he was treated for or where he was taken. A rep for Montana did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Montana had reportedly been experiencing severe stomach pains, nausea and an increased heart rate, according to TMZ.

The hospitalization came a few weeks after Montana, who was born and raised in Morocco, celebrated his birthday by taking a trip to Africa.