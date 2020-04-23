Rapper Fred the Godson Dead of Coronavirus at 35 as Fat Joe Pays Tribute: 'I Prayed for You'

Image zoom Fred the Godson

Fred the Godson has died after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month.

The Bronx native rapper, 35, succumbed to the virus on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He is survived by his wife LeeAnn Jemmott, who had been providing updates regarding his health, as well as their children. A rep for the late lyricist could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fred revealed that he had been diagnosed with the condition in posts he shared on his Twitter and Instagram April 6.

"I’m in here wit this Coronavirus 19 s— Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #GodIsGreat," he wrote.

Fellow artists Pusha T, E-40 and Smitty were among the first musicians to respond with words of support. Pusha T was hopeful that Fred, born Frederick Thomas, would recover. He wrote, "Pull thru my brother...🙏🏿." "Prayers up 🙏🏾," E-40 added. "Hope everything all good big dog," Smitty commented.

Since his death, friends and fans alike have shared their condolences. "Damn it. God bless you & ur family. I really thought u were gonna beat it. Damn it," rapper Grafh wrote on Fred's Instagram post. "Damn!!! This Hurt to Hear🙏🏿💙," another added.

Fat Joe shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram in honor of his late friend.

"My little brother ooooh how sad am I," Fat Joe, 49, began in his caption of the photo of the pair. "I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams, so many conversations, so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least. I love you soooooooo much little brother, it’s been years since I felt this pain."

"I always wanted the best for you, I played you all my important songs to get your feedback [because] I respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young?" he wrote. "I was soooooooo proud of you little brother. Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness, you was always my favorite."

Continuing his emotional tribute and commemorating another fallen rapper, Fat Joe added, "God have mercy on his soul, for he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with [Big] PUN and the fellas, tell them we gave hell out here in the world. God bless your wife your family your kids and my brother Arsonist. I know Fred loves you, and to the whole Hip Hop community we lost an incredible talent one of the last Mohegans 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Fred's wife Jemmott last shared on Tuesday that she was doing her best to respond to all of their loved ones who were concerned. "I'm dealing with so much and trying to stay sane," she wrote as she thanked those who have kept him in their prayers.

Before his death, Jemmott posted several heartwarming photos of her husband along with their family — including a video of the doting dad and his daughter when they almost won a dance contest. She celebrated him for his 35th birthday on Feb. 22. "We love you forever and thank God for you everyday... there’s really nothing I can say or do to thank you enough for all you’ve been to me, the girls, my son, my mom and the list goes on," she wrote at the time.

Jemmott captioned a sweet photo of herself with her husband, "Usies❤️."

Fred the Godson has released several albums and mixtapes including Payback, Training Day, God Level and more. He has released more than 50 tracks in the past three years. Not to mention his first three projects Gordo Frederico, Contraband and Fat Boy Fresh which dropped in 2012, 2013 and 2014 respectively. He was a member of the 2011 XXL Freshman class of Hip Hop's most promising rappers alongside other stars including Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, YG, Mac Miller and Diggy Simmons.

As of now, there are at least 805,772 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 40,316 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses in the United States. Globally, there are at least 2,585,468 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 178,845 deaths.

According to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control, about 90 percent of people who have died from the illness had pre-existing conditions that could exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms. The study also showed that the hospitalized patients were more likely to be adults over 65.

The diagnosed patients were also 54 percent male and the study finds that black people suffering from the condition were hospitalized at a rate disproportionate to the population.

