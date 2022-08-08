Fred Durst Reportedly Gets Married for Fourth Time, New Wife Changes Instagram Handle to 'Mrs. D'

Fred Durst is a married man again!

The Limp Bizkit frontman, 51, has said "I do" for the fourth time, according to TMZ.

Durst's new wife, identified as Arles, calls herself as "Mrs. D" on her private Instagram account, alongside a profile pic which includes a sizable diamond ring.

The union happened in Los Angeles County on an undetermined date, according to a marriage record obtained by the outlet.

PEOPLE reached out to representatives of Durst's for comment.

He and his new wife were first linked publicly in May, when the musician brought her onstage at a concert in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In a video from the concert posted to YouTube, Arles — dressed in an orange hoodie — slow-danced with Durst to George Michael's "Careless Whisper."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Durst was previously married to Rachel Tergesen from 1990 to 1993, and to Ester Nazarov, whom he both wed and divorced in 2009.

The Grammy nominee and Tergesen share daughter Adriana, 32. He also shares 20-year-old son Dallas with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Thayer.

His most recent wife Kseniya Beryazina, though the two divorced in 2018 after 5 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Limp Bizkit announced on Instagram it was postponing its 2022 UK and European tour due to "personal health concerns based on medical advice" Durst was given by his physician.

"We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff," Durst and the band said. "Stand by for further news."