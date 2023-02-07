Franklin Jonas Releases Debut Single 'Cocaine' Inspired by Feeling 'Nostalgic for the Bad Times'

The youngest Jonas is finally following in his brothers' footsteps as a musician

By
Published on February 7, 2023 03:55 PM

Move over, Joe, Nick and KevinFranklin Jonas is entering the music game.

On Tuesday, the former child actor — known as Frankie or the "Bonus Jonas" — released his debut single "Cocaine," a psychedelic-influenced alternative track featuring lyrics that seem to draw inspiration from his past struggles with alcohol and drug addictions.

"'Cocaine' is about longing for the coping mechanisms you don't have or can't do anymore," said Jonas, 22, in a press release about the song, co-written and produced with Charlie Brand. "It's the point where you become nostalgic for the bad times because even the bad times had good distractions."

Franklin Jonas Releases Debut Single 'Cocaine' Inspired By Feeling 'Nostalgic for the Bad Times'
Henry Kornaros

Released alongside a music video featuring Jonas driving on country roads and exploring nature, the "Cocaine" clip wraps with him performing the song with a band in a diner, which transforms into a theater and a field, before spending romantic time with a love interest (played by Audrey Anglum).

According to a press release, Jonas began making beats and learning to produce music in college. He then studied audio engineering with John McBride and, after Jonas' roommate and fellow musician Clint Michigan encouraged him to take music more seriously, decided to begin writing and releasing songs.

"Cocaine" marks Jonas' first official music release. However, he previously sang alongside fellow superstar sibling Noah Cyrus for "Ponyo On the Cliff By the Sea" from the 2009 film Ponyo, which they both starred in.

Franklin Jonas Releases Debut Single 'Cocaine' Inspired By Feeling 'Nostalgic for the Bad Times'
Franklin Jonas. Henry Kornaros

In March 2021, Jonas opened up in a TikTok video about how he struggled with addiction and suicidal thoughts prior to getting sober around the start of 2020.

"This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this. However from a very young age I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn't want to be here," Jonas said in the video, posted in response to a fan who asked about his experience with addiction. "I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real."

"Something intervened, and my life was saved," he continued. "I went to treatment, and it saved me. I couldn't be more grateful for the fact that I'm alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore. I couldn't be more grateful that I'm alive and happy."

Related Articles
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Jonas Brothers' 'The Album'
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles With Addiction, Mental Health, and Abuse
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles with Addiction, Abuse and Suicide: 'Love Saved Me'
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Broadway, Going Viral on TikTok and Feeling 'Excited' About Her New Romance
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: Charles Kelley of Lady A performs onstage for the Nashville Symphony's 38th Annual Symphony Ball at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Charles Kelley Says 'I Finally See the 'Light' as He Releases New Version of Emotional Ballad
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Held Surprise Concert for Puerto Rican Fans on Top of Gas Station After Massive Gift Drive
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown
All About Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Riker Lynch
Riker Lynch Shows Off His Sweet Family and 'All the Things I Love' in New 'Remedy' Music Video
Phil Collins' Son Nic Says 'Genesis Fans' Will 'Enjoy' His Band Better Strangers' New Song 'Raincheck
Phil Collins' Son Nic Says 'Genesis Fans' Will 'Enjoy' His Band Better Strangers' New Song 'Raincheck'
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
c. thomas howell
'The Outsiders' ' Tommy Howell Jumpstarts His Musical Career by Exploring the 'Storytelling of Songwriting'
Takeoff of Migos Wireless Festival
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 in Houston Shooting
NEON16 IN COLLABORATION WITH WK ENTERTAINMENT AND SONY MUSIC LATIN ANNOUNCE “OJALÁ” BY THE RUDEBOYZ, MALUMA & ADAM LEVINE   DEBUT SINGLE FROM THE RUDEBOYZ’S FORTHCOMING PROJECT   PRE-SAVE “OJALÁ” HERE
Adam Levine Sings About Romantic Troubles on First-Ever Spanish Song with Maluma and The Rudeboyz
Lauren Jauregui on How Ty Dolla $ign Breakup Inspired Her Positive New Single 'Always Love'
Lauren Jauregui Says She's 'Healed' from Ty Dolla $ign Breakup as She Drops New Song 'Always Love'
Stacey Dash, DMX
Stacey Dash Shares Emotional Response to Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago: 'I Did Not Know'