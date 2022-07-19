Frankie Jonas Was Too Starstruck to Speak the First Time He Met Sophie Turner: 'She Was So Cool'

Sophie Turner may be Frankie Jonas' sister-in-law, but that doesn't mean their first meeting didn't go off without a hitch.

The Claim to Fame co-host, 21, opened up about being so starstruck by Turner the first time they met that he was rendered speechless.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jonas — whose older brother Joe married the actress in 2019 — told the Chicks in the Office podcast about being introduced in 2016 to Turner, who at the time played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

"I show up to this airport and then on the plane with my family is Sansa Stark," he recalled. "And I'm like, 'Uhhh…' and I twiddled my thumbs the whole flight and I just was trying to think of something to say to her and I could not. For like 24 hours, I didn't talk to Sophie 'cause I was too afraid 'cause she was so cool."

He added: "[Now] she's my sister. She's still super dope."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Kevin and Frankie Jonas Take On Hosting Duty in New Claim to Fame Sneak Peek

Joe, 32, and Turner, 26, started dating in 2016, and were engaged the next year. They tied the knot in 2019 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, and welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. Turner recently gave birth to the couple's second child, another girl.

Jonas joked that he still considers the actress "so much cooler" than his brother, and remains convinced that he's the reason the relationship came to be, as he sparked Joe's interest in the hit HBO series.

"I was like the guy who showed my family [Game of Thrones]," he said. "And I was like a kid, I should not have been watching the show. Absolutely not. But I showed my dad, and he showed Kevin, and Kevin showed Joe. I mean, I like to obviously take credit for it, but that's probably not the way it went realistically. But I did love Game of Thrones beforehand."

CLAIM TO FAME Kevin and Frankie Jonas | Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC

The TikTok star also had kind words to say about sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, 40, who married his brother Nick, 29, in 2018. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti, in January.

"Priyanka is a legend," he said. "She is so much fun."

Jonas and his brother Kevin, 34, are currently co-hosting ABC's Claim to Fame, which sees 12 celebrity relatives each attempting to conceal their identity for a chance to win $100,000.