Don’t forget about Bonus Jonas!

Frankie Jones will join brother Nick Jonas and soon-to-be sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra as the youngest groomsman at the couple’s upcoming wedding ceremony.

From music production to his history with Noah Cyrus, here’s what you need to know about the 18-year-old Jonas bro, who was pictured arriving in India on Friday.

1. Frankie graduated from high school early

While the spotlight shone brightly on brothers Nick, 26, and Joe, 29, and oldest brother Kevin, 31, was busy with his family, Frankie was working his way out of high school and into college — starting campus life at just 16.

“I plan to graduate and move far, far away,” Frankie told Paper Magazine back in 2015 about his plans for the following year.

While it’s unclear if he’s still matriculated, Frankie attended Belmont University.

2. Frankie likes to produce tunes

Frankie also loves music and used to share electronic beats and instrumental clips under the pseudonym MEPHISTO on SoundCloud.

While his last SoundCloud song “appa” was posted over six months ago, Frankie told Celeb Mix in August that he has a song coming alongside Alli Haber called “Too Young.”

“If I did put out my own music, it would be instrumental, compositional non-sense,” he said. “So nothing right now as of myself.”

The youngster also proudly shared photos of custom-made guitars.

“Lucky to call these works of art my own,” he captioned an image of a sky blue guitar on Instagram. “Couldn’t be happier with these beauties.”

3. His brothers have been a big influence on his life — and so has Radiohead

While Frankie doesn’t expect to release any of his own music anytime soon, he does spend much of his time behind the scenes — and his brothers are supportive.

“They’ve been a really big influence on my whole process, helping me through it, being there to say try this, try that,” he told CelebMix.

“The one thing they’ve told me was most of all to keep at it because if you love it, then nothing else matters and that’s true if you love making music then just continue doing that,” he added.

As an aspiring music producer, Jonas said his biggest inspiration has been rock band Radiohead.

“Their stuff is genius and out of this world,” he explained, adding that his father Paul got him into Michael Jackson at an early age. “I like to bring that more musical feel to what I do in music.”

4. Frankie once sang a duet with Noah Cyrus

While voicing the English dub of the lead roles in Japanese movie Ponyo, Frankie joined forces with Miley Cyrus‘ sister Noah Cyrus. Both were just 9 years old at the time.

Ponyo became the fourth highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Noah and Frankie sang the movie’s lead song “Ponyo On the Cliff By the Sea” and spent lots of time together promoting the film.

“We made the song, it was kind of fun because we got to sing songs of the movie we just made,” Frankie told Movieweb in 2010.

Now, Cyrus has nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify with hits like “Make Me (Cry)” and “Stay Together.”

5. Frankie got a marijuana citation in 2016

The youngest JoBro was caught with marijuana when he was 16, according to TMZ.

Luckily, Frankie was only given a citation for marijuana as Nashville had recently passed a measure reducing the penalties for marijuana.

Just after the story broke, the Jonas brother tweeted an emoticon shrugging off the citation.

BONUS: Frankie is a self-proclaimed meme machine

When asked what his favorite meme was by Paper Magazine, the teenaged Jonas candidly responded “Myself. I am a meme machine.”

you should take nothing i say seriously, i excrete exclusively memes — MEPHISTO (@FrankieJonas) September 18, 2018

Though he hasn’t posted since late October, most of his tweets are jokes or nonsensical sentences.

me waking up to a tick on my leg this morning actively draining my life energy and swag pic.twitter.com/uJG0ztQ0wp — MEPHISTO (@FrankieJonas) September 20, 2018

“You should take nothing i say seriously, i excrete exclusively memes,” Jonas admitted on Twitter.