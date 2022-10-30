Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Poke Fun at Brother Joe and Ex Taylor Swift with Halloween Costumes

Frankie Jonas channeled his old brother Joe, while his girlfriend, Anna Olson, went as Taylor Swift in Halloween costumes reminiscent of the outfits the pair wore during a 2009 concert appearance

By
Published on October 30, 2022 02:25 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkVcqNiOn8r/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=038e6360-ad39-4241-b80a-2d853e59ba13. Frankie Jonas/Instagram
Photo: Frankie Jonas/Instagram

The Bonus Jonas was feeling a little extra this Halloween!

Frankie Jonas, the 22-year-old younger brother of the Jonas Brothers' Joe, Kevin and Nick, poked fun at Joe with a callback to his past relationship with ex, Taylor Swift, as he and girlfriend Anna Olson went out on Halloween dressed as Swift, 32, and Joe, 33, as they appeared in 2009's Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

Mocking his older brother, Frankie wore a tight "Burnin' Up" t-shirt, a black vest, and styled his hair directly in front of his face, as he fake-sang to Olson, who wore a sequin dress similar to the one Swift wore when she performed with Joe back in the day.

Frankie, who captioned the post with hashtags "#jonasborthers3dmovie," "#streammidnights," and "#happyhalloween," took the chaotic costume even further when he shared a side-by-side of him and his girlfriend next to Joe and Swift.

He even uploaded another image of what he called "matching purity rings," clowning his older siblings for their "promise" to "stay pure until marriage."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkVcqNiOn8r/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=038e6360-ad39-4241-b80a-2d853e59ba13. Frankie Jonas/Instagram
Frankie Jonas/Instagram

In one clip included in his Instagram post, Frankie can be seen singing and asking brother Nick to "do a flip" on command, as Olson asks repeatedly, "Joe Jonas, is that you?"

Another video posted on his TikTok page shows the influencer poking even more fun at Joe, writing in his caption that he was "fighting off the horny celibate teens as Joe and Taylor from the 3D movie."

Olson also teased her costume on Instagram before showing off the final result. "Simply no one is ready for Franklin and I's costumes tonight," she wrote in an Instagram Story post, which she followed with, "Maybe for once I should try and look hot on Halloween instead of just having troll costumes."

For her own grand reveal, Olson posted a clip of them posing together in costume, soundtracked by Swift's debut-era classic, "Should've Said No."

Swift and Joe dated from July to October 2008, in what ended with a headline-making breakup that was capped with a 27-second phone call.

The singer previously revealed how the breakup went down during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, as she spoke about her Fearless track, "Forever & Always," which was written about the bitter end of a relationship.

"There's one [song] that's about [Jonas], but that guy's not in my life anymore unfortunately," she told the TV host at the time. "You know what, it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. ... I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record!"

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885714aw) Nick Jonas, <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Joe Jonas</a>, Kevin Jonas Jonas Brothers - The 3D Concert Experience - 2009 Director: Bruce Hendricks Walt Disney Pictures USA Scene Still Music
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Swift has since expressed some regret for how she handled the breakup, telling DeGeneres in 2019 that opening up about the split on national TV was "too much."

"I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there," she said.

At the time, Joe denied ending the call himself, writing in a letter to Jonas Brothers fans that "phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk."

But since then, he and Swift have stayed on solid terms, with he and now-wife Sophie Turner even discussing their favorite Swift tracks on a livestream earlier this year. And last year, when Swift played Saturday Night Live following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Joe and Turner, 26, attended in support.

