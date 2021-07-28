Frankie Grande on Planning His Wedding Months After Sister Ariana Grande's: 'Everything's Falling into Place'

The Henry Danger actor is prepping his skin for his 2022 nuptials with the Vivace Microneedling treatment

The Grande family is feeling the love!

Frankie Grande, who proposed to his fiancé Hale Leon in June, is starting to hear wedding bells. "2022 for sure," the Henry Danger actor, 38, tells PEOPLE of their plans to wed. "I want COVID to be done. I want no more variants."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Months after his sister Ariana Grande, 28, tied the knot with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, in May, the Celebrity Big Brother star says his nuptials will be totally different from the Positions singer's. Hers was held at her home with just close family and friends, while he plans to invite about 100 people.

"[Ariana's] wedding felt very her and Dalton, my wedding will feel very me and Hale," Grande says. "Like, Hale and I are going to have nerdy elements to our wedding. We are massive gaming nerds and sci-fi fantasy fans."

In fact, Leon and Grande's shared love for gaming helped bring them together. When they first met at Los Angeles club Oil Can Harry's, Leon, 28, probed Grande on his favorite video games, consoles and characters. "I had to prove to him that I was a nerd in order for him to dance with me," he says. "It's my favorite thing no one knows about me: No one knows that I'm a nerd and a geek!"

Grande passed Leon's test with flying colors, but he knew there would be more obstacles to come if Leon were to join such a high-profile family. "I joke with him, I always say, 'This is probably just as hard as joining the royal family in England,'" Grande says.

"I think that's part of the reason why he's the right one," adds Grande of Leon, whom his family adores. "He can really roll with the Grandes, and it's very intimidating with the company we keep and the schedules."

Grande says it's "coincidence" — but also fate — that he and his sister are getting married around the same time. "I feel like everything's just falling into place in the universe for the whole family," he says. "No one is taking it for granted."

For Grande — an unabashed lover of all things glam — wedding prep has already started with skincare. He teamed up with Aesthetics Biomedical and received their Vivace Microneedling treatment, which involves heated needles stamped onto the face to stimulate collagen production.

Because the face is numbed before the Vivace treatment, he says he didn't find it painful. "I felt like I was getting pampered, like it was a facial," he adds.

Frankie Grande Joie Tavernise, LE, Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera, Dr. Ava Shamban, Frankie Grande, Jennifer Stieber, NP, Sheldon Larson, Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical® | Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Aesthetics Biomedical

Grande also joined Aesthetics Biomedical at their Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics symposium in Orlando, Florida. Sheldon Larson, the company's chief marketing officer, tells PEOPLE, "We saw the love and passion that Frankie has for all things beauty and aesthetics, which is why we knew he would be a great addition to one of our panel discussions around Vivace radiofrequency microneedling, skincare and social media partnerships."

Grande is proud of his youthful appearance, which he says he's earned by keeping hydrated, staying sober, sticking to his skincare routine and getting treatments.

"I shocked the internet on TikTok when I said I was 38 years old," he says. "People were like, 'What?! We thought you were in your twenties! We didn't know if you or Ariana were older or younger!'"