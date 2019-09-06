Ariana Grande Is Still 'Very Much Single' Says Brother Frankie, Despite Their Double Date

While Ariana Grande may have a song titled “Boyfriend,” her brother Frankie Grande is making it clear that she does not actually have one of her own.

The singer’s older brother, 36, shared news Wednesday of going on a double date with Ariana and her Social House collaborator Mikey Foster, however, Frankie has since explained that his statement was taken too literally.

Frankie told reporters at The Game Changers premiere in Los Angeles that the “date night” with his boyfriend Hale Leon, Ariana and Foster was a “game night with board games” and was “a lot of fun.” (Frankie has been dating Leon for two years.)

When relationship rumors about his little sister, who was first romantically linked to Foster in early August, began to take off, Frankie wrote on Twitter Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet, “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Frankie added: “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in an official relationship, and my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally. Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double-date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about THEIR relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”

Image zoom Frankie Grande/ Instagram

RELATED: Frankie Grande Talks Double Dates with Sister Ariana and ‘Really Sweet’ Collaborator Mikey Foster

A source told PEOPLE in August that the “7 rings” artist, 26, and Foster, who are longtime music collaborators, had struck up a romance.

Despite Frankie’s recent statement, he remains a big fan of the “Magic in the Hamptons” singer.

“I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring, he’s a great guy,” he shared Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time Ariana’s big brother has had her back.

Frankie revealed he uses his humor to cheer up Ariana, who recently opened up about her depression and anxiety being at “an all-time high,“

“Love and support, being there, calm energy and laughing,” he said about how he lifts his sister’s spirits. “I make her laugh all the time and that’s the most powerful healing thing. I’ll just be funny.”

Image zoom Mary Clavering/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images

Foster and his Social House bandmate Scootie Anderson have been on tour with Ariana, who is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener Tour.