Frankie Grande Says Sister Ariana Is 'Doing Well' & 'Working Really Hard' After Ending Engagement

Ariana Grande is moving on after ending her engagement to Pete Davidson — just ask her brother Frankie Grande.

“Ariana is doing well,” the former Big Brother star, 35, told Entertainment Tonight at Bette Midler‘s Hulaween party on Monday. “She’s working really hard, getting prepped for tour … and another album. Like, it’s too much! Lots of stuff is going on.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, is leaning on family after she and Davidson called it quits in October and after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in September. “We just had a game night together the other night,” Frankie shared with ET. “It was me, Mommy and Nonna, and we just had a great time. Mommy won.”

Earlier in October, Frankie offered a message of encouragement for his sister on his Instagram story following the split. “Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland. Listen!” he said, launching into the chorus of Ariana’s song “Breathin’.”

“You know, you gotta keep on breathin’ — that’s true,” he continued.

Sources told PEOPLE that Ariana’s and Davidson’s inner circles were “relieved” that they called off the wedding.

“She threw herself into the relationship with Pete. She is young, but at least mature enough to realize this wasn’t the right relationship or the right time to get married,” an insider said.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

“[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly,” the insider noted. “They didn’t want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon.”

Frankie had previously embraced his sister’s whirlwind romance. “It’s lovely and wonderful,” he told PEOPLE Now about the relationship at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

“I’m just so happy she’s so happy,” he added. “It’s such a wonderful thing. We have so much to celebrate right now. Of course, the wedding and the engagement is part of that.”