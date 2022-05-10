Frankie Grande Is Married to Hale Leon: 'The Man of My Dreams'

The pair was married by Frankie's mother, Joan Grande, at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida, in a small, Star Wars-themed ceremony on May 4

Frankie Grande has tied the knot!

The 39-year-old stage and screen performer married his fiancé Hale Leon at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida, in a small, Star Wars-themed ceremony on May 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉😝," Frankie wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. 🪐✨"

Officiated by Frankie's mother, Joan Grande, the pair wore custom tuxedos from Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony. "It brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God," continued his caption, posted alongside several photos from the event, which also featured Star Wars characters Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and multiple Stormtroopers.

"We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique," stated Frankie, referencing his upcoming off-Broadway Titanic parody musical featuring a fictional Céline Dion. "And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months!"

Frankie's Instagram post concluded with a heartfelt note about his passionate love for Leon, 29. "I can't wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I've ever been," wrote the Henry Danger star. "I'm married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband."

While it's unclear if the pair's nuptials were attended by Frankie's sister, Ariana Grande, the "7 Rings" performer shared her brother's wedding post to her Instagram story alongside a caption about her excitement toward their marriage.

"two very incredible and cosmically destined souls," wrote Ariana. "i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

She then shifted her focus to Leon in particular. "hale, i adore you. you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives," continued the pop star. "thank you for loving him the way that you do. it's all i've ever wanted for him."

Several of Frankie's famous friends flocked to the comment section underneath his Instagram post to issue congratulatory messages to the newlyweds. "Well that will be easy to remember!!!" wrote Lance Bass, referencing that May 4 is known as Star Wars day. "Congrats fellas!!"

"WOWWW Congratulations you two!!!" commented singer-songwriter Victoria Monét. "It looks beautiful and perfectly you and soo so special! Here's to forever 🤎🤎🤎"

About a month after the pair's June 2021 engagement, Frankie spoke to PEOPLE about feeling inspired by Ariana and Dalton Gomez's wedding to begin planning his own — and teased the Star Wars theme.

"[Ariana's] wedding felt very her and Dalton, my wedding will feel very me and Hale," he said at the time. "Like, Hale and I are going to have nerdy elements to our wedding. We are massive gaming nerds and sci-fi fantasy fans."

Leon and Grande's shared love of video games helped spark their bond. When they first met at Los Angeles club Oil Can Harry's, Leon probed Grande on his favorite video games, consoles and characters. "I had to prove to him that I was a nerd in order for him to dance with me," he recalled. "It's my favorite thing no one knows about me: No one knows that I'm a nerd and a geek!"

Despite passing Leon's test, Frankie knew more obstacles were to come if his partner chose to join their high-profile family. "I joke with him, I always say, 'This is probably just as hard as joining the royal family in England,'" he detailed.

"I think that's part of the reason why he's the right one," added Frankie of Leon, whom his family adores. "He can really roll with the Grandes, and it's very intimidating with the company we keep and the schedules."