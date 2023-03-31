Frankie Grande Is 'Completely Free of Anxiety' Since Marrying Hale Leon: 'I Feel So Supported' (Exclusive)

The Summoning Sylvia actor shares his biggest takeaways since saying 'I do' in May 2022 and reveals when the pair are planning to expand their family

By Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on March 31, 2023 06:10 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Frankie Grande attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Frankie Grande. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Frankie Grande has learned a ton from his first year of marriage.

The actor and activist, 40, married Hale Leon in May 2022 and is still living comfortably in a haze of newlywed bliss. "Now that I'm married, my life is completely free of anxiety," Grande told PEOPLE at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. "I feel so wonderful and supported."

The pair became engaged in 2021 after two years of dating, and the social media star reveals that life after the wedding has been a welcome change of pace. "Deciding to get engaged was so difficult because you're making that decision to be with this one person for the rest of your life, and it feels so final," he admits. "And then planning the wedding, for me, it was hell — absolutely so much anxiety."

Grande calls his life with Leon, 30, "so chill" and explains that after years of "speeding through my relationships to try and find the one," he can finally just enjoy his relationship. "I put in the work," he adds. "I'm 40, honey, time to relax, sit back, and not be chasing anyone."

Hale Leon and Frankie Grande attend Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Hale Leon and Frankie Grande in 2021. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

The Titanique The Musical star has found it easier to understand his partner since the happy couple's small, Star Wars-themed ceremony at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida. "I know it's so cheesy, but it really is about compromise and putting yourself in each other's shoes," he reflects. "When we have an argument or a difficult situation, if I just come at it from where he's coming from, and he comes at it where I'm coming from, we resolve it very, very quickly."

Grande cites marriage as giving him the space to find "love and forgiveness very quickly," especially during the sort of trivial disagreements that plague all relationships, adding, "Everyone has silly arguments, but you get to learn how to navigate those so much faster, I think, in marriage."

Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande and Hale Leon with Appa. Frankie Grande/Instagram

The lovebirds are busy raising their red toy poodle Appa while also getting back to work. Grande is even celebrating the release of his first film, the just-released horror flick Summoning Sylvia, and says they are holding off on adding children to their lives.

"When I make that movie star money, honey, we can talk about a family," the former Big Brother contestant muses about expanding their family. "We want to be able to give our child all of the best and we're just not there yet, like in terms of time, finances, all of that."

Grande understands that having a child is "a big commitment" and is keeping it further down on his to-do list. "I'd say within the next five years," he notes. "I still want to be able to grab that stupid Birkin bag. Those little ones are so cute... eventually it'll be my baby bag, but for now, it's just my bag."

