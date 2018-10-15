With her recent split from fiancé Pete Davidson and the death of her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller in September, it’s been a rough few weeks for Ariana Grande. Thankfully, her older brother has her back.

Frankie Grande posted a sweet message to the singer to his Instagram Story on Monday, sending her love and strength from across the seas as he vacations in Iceland.

“Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland. Listen!” he began before singing the chorus to Ari’s Sweetener track, “Breathin’.”

“You know, you gotta keep on breathin’ — that’s true,” added the 35-year-old personality.

The 25-year-old pop starlet released a video for the track last week, which stars the pet pig — better known as Piggy Smallz — that she shared with Davidson. No word yet on who will get custody of the porcine pal in the wake of the split.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, had ended their engagement.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

The pair decided to end their engagement over the weekend, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Davidson’s rep had no comment.

Frankie and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Just hours before news of their split went public, Grande was supporting Davidson at a Saturday Night Live broadcast.

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the “God Is a Woman” singer was present at the 30 Rockefeller Center studio on Saturday night as her boyfriend performed on the iconic New York City sketch comedy show.