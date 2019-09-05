Frankie Grande Talks Double Dates with Sister Ariana and Her 'Really Sweet' Boyfriend Mikey Foster

Ariana Grande‘s boyfriend has the seal of approval from her brother, Frankie Grande!

On Wednesday, the older sibling, 36, dished about double dates with his little sister and her boyfriend, Social House collaborator Mikey Foster at The Game Changers premiere in Los Angeles.

“I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring, he’s a great guy,” Frankie told reporters about Foster, who was first romantically linked to the pop star in early August.

“We had a double date night the other night, it was a lot of fun,” Frankie said, adding that date night with his boyfriend Hale Leon, Ariana and Mikey was “game night with board games.” (Frankie has been dating Leon for two years.)

“I’m excited to go spend quality time with all of them,” Frankie said.

Image zoom Frankie Grande/ Instagram

RELATED: Frankie Grande and Sister Ariana Grande Support Each Other by ‘Being There 100 Percent’

Image zoom Mary Clavering/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images

A source told PEOPLE in August that Ariana and Mikey, who are longtime music collaborators, had struck up a romance. News of their relationship was made known following the release of their hit song “Boyfriend,” which followed the massive success of their previous collaboration, “Thank U, Next.”

Aside from date nights with their significant others, big brother Frankie revealed that he continues to support his sister, who recently opened up about her depression and anxiety being at “an all-time high.”

“Love and support, being there, calm energy and laughing,” he said about how he lifts Ariana’s spirits. “I make her laugh all the time and that’s the most powerful healing thing. I’ll just be funny.”

Foster and his Social House bandmate Scootie Anderson have been on tour with Grande, who is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener Tour.