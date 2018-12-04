Now You Can Duet with Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole on Christmas Classics – Here's How!

It’s never too early for Christmas music, especially when you’re presented with the opportunity to duet alongside some of the biggest legends!

This Christmas, give the gift of your voice by welcoming the holiday season with a virtual collaboration alongside Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole on Smule.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whether you’re making your list and checking it twice while singing Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" alongside Ol’ Blue Eyes or find yourself roasting chestnuts on an open fire belting out Cole’s 1961 tune "The Christmas Song," your holidays are off to a jolly start.

RELATED: 2 Celebrity Christmas Albums You’ll Want to Play on Repeat This Holiday Season

RELATED: Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo Do Karaoke Together … and Yes, It’s Awesome!

Smule is the biggest social network for music, where you can sing with major artists, your friends and fellow fans around the globe all from an app on your smartphone.

The music platform has previously partnered with artists like Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson and Shawn Mendes.