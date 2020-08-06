Frank Ocean's Mom Katonya Breaux Mourns Son Ryan, 18, Who Died in Car Crash

Ryan Moore and Ezekial Bishop, 20, died on Sunday when their car crashed into a tree at a high speed

Frank Ocean's mother Katonya Breaux is mourning the sudden loss of her son Ryan Moore, who died in a car crash on Sunday.

At about 1:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, authorities from the Thousand Oaks Police Department and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision in Thousand Oaks, California. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was "engulfed in flames" upon arrival.

Two male passengers inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department. The victims were Ezekial Bishop, 20, who was driving, and Ryan Moore, 18, the Ventura County medical examiner's office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Both passengers died from blunt force injuries when their car crashed into a tree at a high speed, authorities said.

On Wednesday, three days after the fatal accident, Breaux posted a recent photo of herself with Moore, smiling together as the teenager hugged her from behind. The grieving mother did not caption the tribute, as many of her followers left condolences in the post's comment section.

Moore was brother to Grammy-winner Ocean, 32, who also has a sister, Ashley “Nikkii” Ellison. A rep for Ocean (born Christopher Breaux) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, Breaux celebrated Moore's 18th birthday on Instagram with a throwback photo of her son, calling him "kind, loving and genuine."

"Happy 18th Ryan! 💖 I spent hours going through photos because I know how specific you are and didn’t want you to ask me to take any down 😬," she captioned the post. "Look at you! Brave, beautiful and kind, loving and genuine, this is the first step to adulthood kiddo, you’ve got this! We love you so much! Live your blessed life Ry!! ❤️❤️❤️#birthdayboy"

Audio of Moore was featured on the song "Futura Free" on Ocean's 2016 album Blond.

The other victim in the crash, Bishop, lost his father Diijon Bishop in a car accident in 2015, according to the Thousand Oaks Acorn. During his high school career, Ezekial was a star athlete who previously told the outlet after one 2017 football game that he dedicated the team's win to his late father.

“I did it for my dad. I played my heart out,” said Bishop at the time. “That’s exactly what he would have wanted me to do. I know he was here the whole time.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Bishop's younger sister Faith, his family remembers him as "a precious soul" and "our sweet bundle of sunshine."