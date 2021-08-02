"Right now, it's the Wild West," Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett said about planning the festival

Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella in 2023, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine to Remain in 2022

Fans of Frank Ocean will have to wait another year to see him at Coachella.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Coachella festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that Ocean is set to take the top spot at 2023's Coachella after originally being scheduled to perform at the 2020 music festival.

Talking to the newspaper, he said that fans deserved reassurance after the chaotic last year and a half. The 2020 festival was first postponed to October 2020, then to April 2021 before being completely canceled.

"Right now, it's the Wild West," he said. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about."

Tollett also confirmed that Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine will remain on the festival's lineup for 2022, as they were set to headline the 2020 festival. (A third headliner still needs to be announced.)

Paul Tollett

Tollett opened up about some of the challenges of rescheduling the festival while keeping most of the original musicians on the 2020 lineup. This time, they'll have to adjust artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat who were billed low at the time and have since blown up.

"It's a whole different conversation," Tollett told the newspaper, "different stage, different timing."

Tollett explained that the festival and its art exhibits were already being set up when they were forced to postpone the show.

"I remember thinking, 'I wonder if it's going to affect Coachella just for a day or two? Wow, this could be weird. Could we really postpone a show?'" Tollett said, adding that they lost a lot of money.

"Then it got harder: 'Oh, it's going to happen again,'" he added, recalling the second rescheduling to April 2021. "We started getting a feeling fairly soon like, 'Oh, man, this is not getting any better.' And you can always count on everyone not to work together. It's a complicated country, a complicated world, with different beliefs and what they want to do."

Tollett revealed that more than half of the original attendees for the 2020 event requested refunds for the festival. He also added that he didn't want the festival to return until fans could have the full experience of the festival.

"I don't want to force it too soon. I'd rather wait," he said. "You'll never remember that you had to wait, but you'll remember if you went to a really bad event."