Frank Ocean Teases New Music but Leaves Stage Early Due to Curfew During 'Disappointing' Coachella Set

Frank Ocean also paid tribute to his late brother Ryan Breaux during his set, which began an hour late and was cut short after 14 songs

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 17, 2023 12:00 PM
Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival
Frank Ocean in 2017. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Frank Ocean's long-awaited return to the stage as a Coachella headliner was cut short due to curfew — but not before the enigmatic singer teased new music.

Ocean, 35, hadn't performed in nearly six years before Sunday night, and made fans wait just a bit longer; while the star was scheduled to take the stage around 10 p.m., he didn't until just before 11 p.m., and only made it through 14 songs before abruptly ending the show around 12:20 a.m.

"Guys, I'm being told it's curfew, so that's the end of the show," he said from backstage. "Thank you so much."

Though the set included reworked versions of hits like "Novacane" and "Pink + White," he opted not to play some of his bigger hits, like "Thinkin Bout You" and "Pyramids." Ocean's performance was also notably not played on YouTube's official Coachella livestream, much to the frustration of fans hoping to watch from home.

"what do u mean frank ocean's set won't be on the livestream," one Twitter user wrote, adding a GIF from Family Guy of Peter Griffin driving off a cliff.

Added another fan: "the fans are gonna come for me but this frank ocean tiny desk concert as a headliner at coachella is not it the amount of people leaving because he looks like he doesn't even wanna be here and he's sitting on a stool as far from the audience… it's just disappointing."

Reps for Ocean and Coachella did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Despite the snags, Ocean — who wore a blue puffer jacket with the hood up for most of his set — did hint that new music may soon be on the way. His last studio album, Blonde, came out in 2016, and he released two acoustic songs in 2020.

"I have missed you. I want to talk about why I'm here, because it's not because of a new album… not that there's not a new album," he teased.

The "Bad Religion" singer went on to explain that many of his Coachella memories were linked to his late brother Ryan Breaux, who died in a 2020 car accident at age 18.

MET Gala 2021 Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean. Theo Wargo/Getty

"These last couple years, my life changed so much. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust out here, I always left with a respiratory infection or what have you. So I would avoid coming, but I would always end up here," he said.

Ocean then reflected on watching Rae Sremmurd and Travis Bennett perform at the festival with his brother.

"We was just dancing in that tent to their music, and I know he would've been so excited to be here with all of us, and I want to say thank you for the support and the ears and the love over all this time," he said.

Ocean was previously slated to headline Coachella in 2020 before the festival was delayed by COVID. He last performed the festival circuit in 2017.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Coachella Festival
The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella 2023
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall Jenner at Coachella Amid Her Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall at Coachella amid Model's Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
AMERICAN IDOL "610 (Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)" - America's favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America's first open vote of the season. SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) WARREN PEAY
'American Idol's Warren Peay Lights Up the Stage with Adele Cover and Reveals His 'Good Luck Charm'
Alisan Porter Wedding
Singer and 'Curly Sue' Star Alisan Porter Marries Childhood Pal Justin de Vera (Exclusive)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Calvin Harris attends the Moët & Chandon Effervescence Event at Mrs Macquarie's Chair on December 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage); MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)
Calvin Harris Honors Takeoff at Coachella with Version of Migos and Frank Ocean Collab 'Slide'
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing During Bad Bunny's Coachella Set amid Rumored Romance
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Becky G Says 'Sometimes Things Don't Go the Way You Plan' amid Allegations of Fiancé's Cheating
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida with 40-Song Set
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Album Is 'Fun,' Timbaland Teases: 'It's Done and It's Coming'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite and Share a Kiss at Coachella After Their Break Up
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos )
All the Coachella 2023 Surprise Guest Performances, from The Weeknd to Billie Eilish