Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Weekend 2 Due to Leg Fractures and Sprain: 'Isn't What I Intended'

The "Pyramids" singer had to rework his planned show due to his injuries and will sit out the second weekend of Coachella on doctor's advice

Sarah Michaud
Published on April 19, 2023 06:20 PM
Frank Ocean will not be returning to the desert next weekend after all.

The singer suffered "an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up" to weekend one of Coachella, resulting in two fractures and a sprain in his left leg, a rep for Ocean tells PEOPLE.

Though he performed at the annual festival in Indio, California on Sunday night, the "Pyramids" singer had to rework his planned show due to his injuries and will sit out the second weekend of Coachella on doctor's advice.

"It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos," Ocean, 35, said in a statement. "It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival
Frank Ocean in 2017. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The "Novacane" singer's highly anticipated headline performance on Sunday night was riddled with several problems that fans called out online. Ocean started his set about one hour late, just before 11 p.m., and had to abruptly end the show at 12:20 a.m. due to the festival's "curfew."

Ocean's performance also was notably not played on YouTube's official Coachella livestream like Bad Bunny and Black Pink, who headlined on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

Despite the snags, Ocean — who wore a blue puffer jacket with the hood up for most of his set — did hint that new music may soon be on the way. His last studio album, Blonde, came out in 2016, and he released two acoustic songs in 2020.

"I have missed you. I want to talk about why I'm here, because it's not because of a new album… not that there's not a new album," he teased.

Ocean was previously slated to headline Coachella in 2020 before the festival was delayed by COVID. He last performed the festival circuit in 2017.

