Frank Ocean's 'Loving and Genuine' Brother Ryan Breaux, 18, Killed in Car Accident: Report

According to authorities, the car "appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median"

Frank Ocean's younger brother died in a car accident over the weekend, multiple outlets report.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, authorities from the Thousand Oaks Police Department and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision in Thousand Oaks, California. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was "engulfed in flames" upon arrival.

Two male passengers inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department. According to the Thousand Oaks Acorn, the two victims were Ezekial Bishop, 20, and Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of Ocean, 32. The Grammy winner also has a sister, Ashley “Nikkii” Ellison.

Authorities said an ongoing investigation has shown that the car "appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median."

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, KTLA reports. Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Wendell Campbell told the outlet that “the speed limit is north of 45 mph” on the specific roadway, which he said is “a nice big stretch of road, so sometimes people do pick up speed.”

A rep for Ocean (born Christopher Breaux) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, celebrated Ryan's 18th birthday on Instagram with a throwback photo of her son, calling him "kind, loving and genuine."

"Happy 18th Ryan! 💖 I spent hours going through photos because I know how specific you are and didn’t want you to ask me to take any down 😬," she captioned the post. "Look at you! Brave, beautiful and kind, loving and genuine, this is the first step to adulthood kiddo, you’ve got this! We love you so much! Live your blessed life Ry!! ❤️❤️❤️#birthdayboy"

Audio of Ryan was featured on the song "Futura Free" on Ocean's 2016 album Blonde.

According to the Acorn, the other victim in the crash, Ezekial Bishop, lost his father Diijon Bishop in a car accident back in 2015. During his high school career, Ezekial was a star athlete who previously told the outlet after one 2017 football game that he led the team to a victory for his late father.

“I did it for my dad. I played my heart out,” said Bishop at the time. “That’s exactly what he would have wanted me to do. I know he was here the whole time.”

On Sunday night, Pierce Brosnan's son, Paris, remembered Ryan in a touching Instagram tribute.

"To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were," he wrote alongside a picture of his good friend.