Francia Raisa Reacts to Saved by the Bell Reboot Mocking Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

Raisa, who donated one of her kidneys to Gomez, 28, amid her battle with lupus, spoke out on Saturday after the show received backlash from fans of the singer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one scene from the new series, two students at Bayside High are arguing about who Gomez’s transplant donor was. In another scene, the words “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” appear to be written on the walls in the school’s hallway.

Raisa, 32, addressed the situation on Twitter, responding to news that Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers had apologized.

"Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall," the grown-ish actress wrote on social media.

In the wake of the backlash on Saturday, Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show's executive producers released a statement and also said that they would be making a donation to support lupus research.

"We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show's executive producers said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez | Credit: Selena Gomez Instagram

Gomez first revealed that she had received a kidney transplant from Raísa in September 2017, after being open about her battle with lupus for several years.

Gomez shared a photo of the friends holding hands from their hospital beds as well as photos of her stomach following the surgery.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raísa,” Gomez said. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”