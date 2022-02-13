Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Romance with Tony Hawk's Son Riley: 'I'm Deeply Grateful'

After taking a year-long break from social media, Frances Bean Cobain shared moments that brought her a "great amount of joy," including her relationship with Tony Hawk's son, Riley

Frances Bean Cobain confirmed that love is in the air!

After taking a year-long break from social media, the 29-year-old daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain shared moments that she's thankful for on Instagram — including glimpses of her relationship with Tony Hawk's son, Riley.

Frances explained her hiatus from the platform to her followers before quietly spilling the news of her romance.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," the visual artist wrote. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for."

Among the carousel of images she shared on Jan. 1, Riley, 29, can be seen flashing a big grin while holding a dog dressed as Santa Claus. In another photo, the pair got cozy with each other while on a boat with his parents, Tony and wife Catherine Goodman.

Frances added in the caption, "I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with the authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆."

In addition to the photos of her man, she also included pictures of her grandmother, her dogs, art, and a throwback snap of herself as a baby sleeping next to her famous rocker father, Kurt.

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva for 21 months after they tied the knot on June 29, 2014.

PEOPLE confirmed in 2016 that she had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The legal documents showed Frances stated Silva should not be entitled to any money from her father's estate, valued at $450 million.

While trying to divide their assets following their split, the former couple fought over ownership of Kurt's iconic guitar, which Frances subsequently lost to Silva in the divorce settlement.

Earlier this month, Frances sold her Spanish-style Hollywood Hills home for a cool $2.29 million, after purchasing the eccentric abode less than two years ago for $1.9 million.