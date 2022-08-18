Frances Bean Cobain Marks 30th Birthday By Recalling 2017 Near-Death Experience: 'Happy to Be Here'

Frances Bean Cobain said the incident, in which her plane caught fire in mid-air, helped transform her life's perspective

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on August 18, 2022 05:24 PM
Frances Bean Cobain
Frances Bean Cobain. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Frances Bean Cobain is looking ahead to her future while reflecting on her past as she marks her 30th birthday.

The model and visual artist marked a new decade of life on Instagram Thursday. In the post's caption, she recalled a 2017 incident in which her plane caught fire while in mid-air as the turning point in her life that helped her gain a new perspective she's kept in the years since.

"I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn't sure that was going to happen," Cobain wrote in the caption of her post. "At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable."

She continued: "Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I'm glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge."

Cobain, the daughter of late rocker Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, was flying from Paris to Los Angeles when she saw the wing in front of her burst into flames, she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life," she said in September 2017. "So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious."

The plane suffered damage to one of its four engines, but was ultimately able to make a safe emergency landing in Canada.

Five years on, the incident still resonates with Cobain, who wrote on Thursday that she thinks daily of a Dr. Jaiya John quote that reads, "The softer she became with herself, the softer she became with the world."

"Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops," she wrote. "I'm happy to be here & I'm happy you're here too. ❤️‍🔥 ☀️ 🦋"

Cobain shared a series of photos alongside her post, including a portrait of herself, snapshots with friends and a sweet elevator selfie with boyfriend Riley Hawk, 29. Like any good millennial, she concluded her post with a meme poking fun at her early bedtime.

Skateboarder Tony Hawk, Riley's dad, reshared Cobain's post to his own Instagram Story, and added a "Happy Birthday" GIF.

It's unclear how long the pair have been together, but Cobain first shared a photo of Riley on New Year's Day 2022, when she posted on Instagram for the first time since December 2020. In the snap, the skateboarder smiled beside a Christmas tree while holding a dog. She also shared a photo with Riley on a boat alongside his dad and his wife Catherine.

