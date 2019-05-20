Fans Boo Foxy Brown Offstage as Venue Plays Rap Rival Lil' Kim's Track Instead

Image zoom Foxy Brown performs in 2017 Scott Dudelson/Getty

Foxy Brown didn’t get the welcome she was hoping for at a special appearance over the weekend.

The Brooklyn rapper, 40, was a guest at Kandi Burruss’ Welcome to the Dungeon Tour in New York City on Saturday, but was booed off the Terminal 5 stage when she struggled with the lyrics of her 1996 track, “I’ll Be, “originally featuring JAY-Z.

Fan footage showed Brown — wearing thigh-high boots, a long coat and a mask covering her face — looking confused as she was directed to exit stage left.

As the crowd continued to boo, Burruss, 43, appeared onstage to try to stick up for her guest. “Y’all gotta respect my girl. Let her take the mask off,” she told the crowd.

The DJ tried to rectify the situation by telling the audience, “We can’t let that s— happen on our stage. Let’s rock.”

He then played “The Jump Off” by Lil’ Kim — Foxy’s rap rival since the ’90s — which made the crowd cheer again.

Brown hasn’t been very active on the music scene in recent years: she released her last album, Broken Silence, in 2001. The rapper welcomed a baby girl in March 2017, and last year, TMZ reported Brown skipped out on a New York Fashion Week performance but cashed the check anyway. Brown did not return repeated requests for comment.