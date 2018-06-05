A fourth grader is urging his community to imagine a world of peace.

Back in May, 10-year-old Adam Kornowski performed a version of John Lennon‘s 1971 utopian anthem “Imagine” as part of a talent show at Lakeside Elementary School in Chisago City — a small Minnesota town with a population of just over 5,000.

Accompanying himself on piano, the little boy evoked an awe-struck hush in the auditorium, followed by a standing ovation. “There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end,” Kornowski’s mother Michelle captioned a video of the performance that she posted to Facebook. The clip quickly went viral, earning more than 10 million views to date.

In a follow-up post shared last week, Michelle expressed her thanks for the outpouring of warm responses to her son’s sweet and heartfelt cover.

“Please know if you liked, commented or shared it we are very grateful,” she wrote. “People have said the most beautiful things and I know he is feeling wonderful about it. I will keep reading the comments and sharing them with Adam. I am in awe of the response. So thank you all!!”