Four Seasons Member Tommy DeVito Dead of Coronavirus at 92: 'You Were Loved and Will Be Missed'

Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons, has died from coronavirus complications. He was 92.

DeVito's close friend, actor Alfred Nittoli, announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday.

"My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night with deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room," he shared, including a photo of DeVito. "I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey."

Image zoom The Four Seasons: Clockwise from the top, Nick Massi, Tommy DeVito, Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

DeVito helped his pal Frankie Valli found The Four Seasons in 1960, which went on to garner international fame.

The American rock and pop band had several chart-topping hits, such as "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Sherry" and "Walk Like a Man." It even inspired the 2005 Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which was eventually adapted into a feature film.

Image zoom Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi and Tommy DeVito of the doo-wop group The Four Seasons Kai Shuman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

DeVito was a baritone vocalist and lead guitarist for the legendary doo-wop group, which landed an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. They also got inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

Image zoom Joe Pesci and Tommy DeVito Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli and singer-keyboardist Bob Gaudio shared a joint statement on DeVito's death with The New York Post.

“It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him," they said.