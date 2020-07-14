4 Charged with Murder in Connection to Rapper Pop Smoke's February Death

The 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed on Feb. 19 in what police believe was a robbery

Four people have been charged with murder in connection to rapper Pop Smoke's death, five months after he was fatally shot.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that two men and two teenagers were charged with killing the 20-year-old "Welcome to the Party" artist during a robbery in February. Police had arrested five suspects on Thursday.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were both charged with murder with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, according to a press release. Authorities noted that the charges make them eligible for the death penalty.

It was not immediately clear whether Walker and Rodgers had attorneys for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

Two unidentified males — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — were charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

According to police, the four allegedly broke into a Hollywood Hills home where the rapper, born Bashar Jackson, was staying, resulting in Jackson being fatally shot on Feb. 19. The case is still under investigation by the LAPD.

Captain Jonathan Tippet, who oversees the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, recently told the Associated Press that the suspects likely went to the rental home because they knew Jackson was staying at the property from social media posts.

"We believe that it was a robbery," he said. "Initially we didn't really have the evidence, but then we discovered some other evidence that showed this was likely a home invasion gone bad."

Tippet went on to explain that the suspects stole items from the home and are believed to be members of a south Los Angeles gang. Tippet said neither Jackson nor his entourage who were staying at the rental home is believed to be affiliated with the gang.

"It's our belief that [the home-invasion robbery] was based on some of the social media posts," Tippet said. "It's based on the fact that he was posting his information may have contributed to him knowing where to find him."

A Brooklyn native, Jackson found success last summer when Nicki Minaj appeared on the remix of his hit single, "Welcome to the Party," from his debut EP Meet the Woo. His posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released on July 3.