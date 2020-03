Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus The Grammy-winning musician and Emmy-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend lyricist has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus amid the global pandemic By Joey Nolfi ellipsis More Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Advertisement

Close Share options

Close View image Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.