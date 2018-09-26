K-Pop Band BTS — and Jimmy Fallon — Show Off Their Best Dance Moves in Fortnite Dance Challenge

This year’s most popular boy band and the most popular online game came together on Tuesday night, with a little help from Jimmy Fallon!

In a pre-taped video for The Tonight Show, Fallon got K-Pop sensation BTS to participate in the Fortnite Dance Challenge — a test to see if the seven-member South Korean boy band could mimic the wacky dance moves available to players in the combat battle game.

Of course, BTS were up for the challenge.

Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and JungKook all stepped up to the plate, showing their own versions of the robot, the floss, orange justice, the electric shuffle, the worm, boneless, and more.

Fallon involved himself in the process too, eventually joining the full band to learn their own dance: the idol.

The group later showed off the move while performing the song on The Tonight Show. It was one of two tunes BTS sang, the other being “I’m Fine.”

It’s been a big week for BTS.

On Monday, the Bangtan Boys — as they’re often called — gave a speech at the United Nations in New York City in celebration of their “Love Myself” anti-violence campaign (a crusade they launched last year in partnership with UNICEF).

“Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity — just speak yourself,” RM told the crowd, speaking on behalf of the group.

BTS will be ending their week on a high, too.

On Friday and Saturday, the band will play two sold-out shows at Newark’s Prudential Center. They’ll be back in the Tri-State Area on Oct. 6 for a sold-out stadium show at Citi Field.

BTS have been global superstars since the release of June 2013 single “No More Dream.”

Their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, made history as the first k-pop album to top the U.S. music charts.

Besides world domination, BTS have a few other goals. “We want to stay humble and enjoy the ride,” RM told Fallon, Suga adding that they’d like to go to the Grammys one day. “We can dream,” RM said.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.