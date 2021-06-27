Johnny Solinger's death came over a month after he announced that he had been diagnosed with liver failure

Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger Dead at 55: 'We Are Saddened to Hear the News,' Band Says

Johnny Solinger, a former member of the rock band Skid Row, has died. He was 55.

Skid Row announced the rocker's death in a social media statement on Saturday. "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger," the group wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans."

"Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us," the statement continued, referencing Solinger's late grandfather, Willard Jesse "Scrappy" Smith, who served as the inspiration for Solinger's solo album Scrappy Smith, per Billboard.

The Instagram post was signed with "much love" from Skid Row members Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill.

Last month, Solinger announced that he had been diagnosed with liver failure.

"It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what's going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month," he wrote in a May 8 Facebook post. "I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good."



"I am currently under at least seven different medications and I need to have my abdomen drained off fluid that gets accumulated every couple of days. I have lost a lot of strength and will require physical therapy as well," he continued.

A GoFundMe page was created by friend of Solinger's to help the musician with his medical bills.

Raising over $16,000 for Solinger, the page also confirmed the singer's death on Sunday, citing Solinger's wife, Paula Marcenaro. "Update from Paula....Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all," the statement read. "I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love."

On her Instagram Story, Marcenaro shared a quote following Solinger's death. "The reality is that you will grieve forever," the post read. "You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it."

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan also shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, "RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy," alongside his post.