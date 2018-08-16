Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Song in 20 Years: 'My Love for Music' Returned

Steve Perry is back on his musical journey.

The former Journey singer, 69, is releasing a new album, Traces, on October 5 — and just dropped a single, “No Erasin’.” The track marks his first new music in 20 years.

Perry performed in Journey from 1977 to 1987 and 1995 to 1998.

Opening up about returning to the music world, Perry tweeted on Wednesday, “Years ago, I disappeared. There were many reasons, but mainly… my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping, was what I had to do. If music was ever to return to my heart, then and only then I would figure out what to do. If not… so be it. For I had already lived the dream of dreams.”

RELATED: Gabby Barrett Sang ‘Don’t Stop Believin” in front of Journey’s Steve Perry — and He Loved It

He continued, “Many years passed. One day, I began sketching some musical ideas with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. One song led to many. My love for music had returned. Then another beautiful thing happened. I found love.”

Perry dated Kellie Nash for two years before she died in December 2012 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He added, “My precious Kellie gave me a life I never knew I had… I now deeply understand the meaning of: ‘It’s better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.’ ”

Perry concluded, “May of 2015, I began recording. These songs are special to me. I respectfully ask that you please listen to them and whatever they make you feel, I thank you for listening.”

Perry told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, “We [Journey] were so good together that I don’t think we could recreate it again. I think it was a magical time for music and to be in the music business. But once I stopped, I didn’t want to start back up again. I did become a bit of a recluse.”

RELATED: Thank You for the (New) Music! ABBA Releasing First Songs in 35 Years

In 2014, Perry sang live for the first time in two decades during a guest appearance with indie rockers Eels in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2017, he met up with former bandmates Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith, and Ross Valory when Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Perry addressed Journey’s fans at the time: “You put us here. We would not be here had it not been for you and your tireless love and consistent devotion. You never have stopped. I’ve been gone a long time, I understand that, but I want you to know that you’ve never not been in my heart.”