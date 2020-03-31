Former Bandmates Tom DeLonge & Mark Hoppus Debate Over Who Would've Been the Joe Exotic of Blink-182

Image zoom Getty Images (2); YouTube

It appears Joe Exotic, the eccentric zookeeper chronicled in Netflix’s popular docuseries Tiger King, has somehow brought former Blink-182 bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus together.

DeLonge, 44, and Hoppus, 48, shared a rare online exchange on Monday night over a Tiger King meme that was captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, jokingly debating over who among them would have been the Joe of Blink-182.

The hilarious image — which featured Joe and his two former partners, Travis Maldonado and John Finlay, posing shirtless with their various tattoos on display — included the words “I miss the old Blink-182” written across the graphic.

DeLonge shared the meme on his Instagram account with the caption, “I’m Joe.”

His comment then prompted Hoppus to write back, “The hell you’re Joe. I’m Joe.”

“either way, you and I end up deeply in love and raising cats,” DeLonge replied.

DeLonge and Hoppus originally founded Blink-182 in the early 1990s. In 2015, the two had a public fallout that resulted in DeLonge parting ways with the band after Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker accused the guitarist of refusing to record in the studio.

However, despite the feud, DeLonge and Hoppus seem to be friendlier toward one another in recent years.

Last May, DeLonge told San Diego’s 91X that he was still “good friends” with Hoppus and Barker, explaining that they “still support each other” in their various projects. (DeLonge currently fronts Angels & Airwaves, while Hoppus and Barker continue to play as Blink-182 with Matt Skiba.)

In September, DeLonge told the crowd at an Angels & Airwaves concert that he and his former bandmates “still talk.”

Image zoom (from left to right) Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker Estevan Oriol/Getty Images

“I started another band called Blink-182, and I definitely want to let you guys know, contrary to a lot of talk out there in Internet land, I’m super, super, super thankful for that band,” the musician said, according to Kerrang. “I love that band. I started that band, by the way. I love Mark and Travis, we still talk, we’re all good. Everything is awesome and people don’t know, so they say a bunch of weird s— on the Internet.”

A month later, Hoppus confirmed to U.K’s Radio X that he’s still in contact with DeLonge, saying, “He’s good. Very Happy. He seems like he’s in a good place.”

When asked if he would be open to the idea of DeLonge rejoining the band, Hoppus replied, “I don’t know. Never say never.”

“I don’t know. We haven’t even talked about it,” he said. “Like I said, he’s very happy with what he’s doing and we’re very happy with what we’re doing and we’ll see what the future holds.”