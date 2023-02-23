'American Idol' Contestant Says He's 'Traumatized' from Katy Perry Arguing Against His Song Choice

"I can't take another 'Watermelon Sugar'!" Perry said in the clip of Adriel Carrion's song choice

Published on February 23, 2023
Katy Perry. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

A former American Idol contestant is opening up about his experience on the show.

Earlier this month, contestant Adriel Carrion — who appeared on season 19 — shared a clip of judge Katy Perry nearly rejecting his "Watermelon Sugar" performance before it even began.

In the clip, Carrion and another contestant, Anthony Guzman, were about to perform the Harry Styles' hit during Hollywood Week when Perry, 38, says "Not 'Watermelon Sugar' ... I can't take another 'Watermelon Sugar'!"

The video then pans to Carrion who says, "It's the way that it has been three years and I'm still traumatized by this moment."

He jokingly adds, "I could be getting my beauty rest and all I hear in my nightmare is, 'No Watermelon Sugar.'"

In the comments section, however, Carrion assured that the "California Gurls" musician was "so sweet afterwards" when a social media user wrote, "This would keep me awake for DECADES."

Carrion was eliminated before the top 20 live shows.

Perry joined the show as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in 2018.

In July, Richie, 73, Perry and Bryan, 46, announced they were returning as judges for their sixth season with the network.

Richie, Bryan and Perry have been subject to many hilarious on-screen moments together. From bantering to letting their competitive sides shine in order to be considered the "favorite," the trio has established a relationship Idol fans love to witness on Monday nights.

Last season, Noah Thompson was crowned the winner, with Huntergirl as the runner-up. Following the final live show, PEOPLE sat down with judges Bryan and Richie in a group interview to discuss the results.

When asked what they thought inspired America to vote for Thompson, Bryan said it really came down to his "likability" and his "all-American boy next door" energy.

"He just came in as the underdog … the unassuming guy that he didn't see it coming, America didn't see it coming," the "Drink a Beer" singer said. "And I think, you know, we've seen it in 20 years where those type people, really — America pulls for them, responds to them. And it always tells me that at the end of the day, being a good, humble, kind person wins."

Richie agreed and said "the humble giant wins every time."

