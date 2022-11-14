Foreigner to Launch Historic Farewell Tour In 2023 — 'Very Difficult Decision,' Says Kelly Hansen

The iconic rockers of Foreigner announced on Monday that their touring days are almost over — but not before their Historic Farewell Tour, which kicks off next summer in Georgia.

The "Feels Like the First Time" band, formed in 1976 in New York City by British guitarist Mick Jones, 77, will perform 32 North American concerts from July 6 in Alpharetta, GA through Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J., according to Billboard, which noted the band would have more dates, both domestic and overseas, through the end of 2024.

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," Jones told Billboard. "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that's a long time to be on the road."

Roy Rochlin/Getty

The "Cold as Ice" hit-makers confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the Billboard story with the caption, "Have you heard?"

The end of touring for the band had been a topic of conversation for some time, mostly revolving around the topic of maintaining the desired caliber of the band's performance, Foreigner's frontman, Kelly Hansen, 61, explained to Billboard.

"It's a very difficult decision to come to," he said. "This catalog of songs, it's extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing. I never would have thought in a million years I'd be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don't know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I'm more of an old-school person. If I'm not doing it for real, then I shouldn't be doing it."

Scott Legato/Getty

Hansen added, "We're at an era in life where a lot of bands from the '70s are right on the ragged edge of still being able to do shows. I see other musicians sometimes that I go, 'Wow, that was disappointing,' and I don't want to be someone that other people say that about. I want to do this band the way it's supposed to be, and when it's not like that, I don't want to be doing it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teasing possible new music on the horizon to Billboard, the iconic group has released nine studio albums, five of which went multi-platinum since their 1977 self-titled debut. The group still has a number of 2022 concerts scheduled and more in the spring, all occurring prior to the farewell launch.

Tickets for The Historic Farewell Tour go on sale Friday via livenation.com. More information and updates will be posted to foreigneronline.com.

See the full list of dates for Foreigner's The Historic Farewell Tour below.

July 6, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 6, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 9, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14, 2023 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 19, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 22, 2023 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 25, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 28, 2023 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29, 2023 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 1, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 2, 2023 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Aug. 3, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 5, 2023 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 8, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 9, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 12, 2023 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 14, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Aug. 16, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 18, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 20, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21, 2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug. 23, 2023 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 24, 2023 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 30, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

Sept. 1, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 3, 2023 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center