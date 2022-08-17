Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show with Kesha and Travis Barker to Stream Live on Paramount+ 

Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins' family are teaming up to present a tribute concert for the band's late drummer, who died in March at the age of 50.

On Tuesday, Paramount announced that it will broadcast and stream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert from Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 live on Paramount+ within the United States, on Pluto TV internationally and on MTV's YouTube channels globally.

CBS will also broadcast highlights from the concert in an hour-long special format at 10 p.m. EST on Sept. 3, while MTV plans to air an "extended two-hour compilation" globally later in September, according to a press release.

"Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen," Bruce Gilmer, Paramount President of Music and Chief Content Officer for Music at Paramount+, said in a statement. "His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work."

Paramount +

The live special will be directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten of EP-PIC FIlms & Creative, and it promises to feature performances from Foo Fighters, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen (as well as Taylor's son, Rufus), Lars Ulrich of Metallica, pop star Kesha, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Wolfgang Van Halen and Mark Ronson, among others.

The full list of featured performers also includes: Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, and a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, according to the release.

More guests and appearances are yet to be announced, according to the release.

Sales from the concert will benefit two charities selected by Hawkins' family, Music Support and MusiCares, according to the release.

Foo Fighters. Getty

When Hawkins' family and Foo Fighters announced the tribute concert in June, they also announced that another tribute concert will take place at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

The Los Angeles show's lineup includes includes Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Queen's May and Roger Taylor, Ronson, Joan Jett, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Jon Theodore, Copeland of The Police, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, Omar Hakim, Luke Spiller of The Struts, Rufus Taylor, Van Halen, Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk, Pat Wilson of Weezer and Chevy Metal, Hawkins' cover band.

Nearly all of the artists are longtime friends and/or collaborators of Hawkins, who died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. He joined Foo Fighters as the band's drummer in 1998 after touring with Morissette, 48, in the years prior.