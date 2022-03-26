Taylor Hawkins' Toxicology Report Shows Opioids, Antidepressants, THC in Foo Fighters Drummer's System

An official cause of death is still pending, the Attorney General's Office of Colombia said in a statement on Saturday

A toxicology report for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shows the musician had multiple types of substances in his system at the time of death.

"The toxicology test on urine from Taylor Hawkins' body preliminarily found 10 types of substances, including: THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids," the Attorney General's Office of Colombia shared Saturday in a statement (translated from Spanish) on its Twitter account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The National Institute of Legal Medicine is continuing medical studies to completely clarify the cause of death for Taylor Hawkins," continued the statement. The Attorney General's office will also continue conducting its own investigation.

The Foo Fighters confirmed Hawkins' sudden death at 50 late Friday night on social media.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band shared in a statement on Twitter. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

A rep for Hawkins and Foo Fighters has not commented further.

On Friday, an ambulance was dispatched to a hotel in the north of Bogotá in Chapinero, Colombia, to assist a patient — believed to be Hawkins — according to a statement from the city's health secretary.

"The health professional who attended the emergency indicated that they performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers," the statement said in Spanish. "However, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased."

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that Hawkins was staying at the Casa Medina hotel at the time of his death. Representatives for Casa Medina and the Four Seasons hotel group have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Taylor Hawkins Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

During his last in-person interview with Rolling Stone in June 2021, Hawkins declined to answer a question about sobriety, telling the outlet at the time, "I just lead a really healthy lifestyle."

"I've been down that road with people so much, and it's been like a thing," he shared. "That's kind of been an arc of my life so much. It's like my story and the band too, almost sometimes, is my big f—ing f—up in London 20 years ago." (The drummer entered into a two-week-long coma after overdosing in 2001.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He also explained he did not want the subject to become the "centerpiece" of his story.

"I don't want to talk about it, I don't want my son reading it," he added. "Listen, for anyone out there who has problems and their f—ing life is a mess, yeah, I get it. You know, my life has been there plenty of times, so I get it."

Hawkins and his bandmates — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee — were set to perform Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá. However, the organizers revealed the headliners would not be appearing due to a medical emergency.