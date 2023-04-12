Foo Fighters Seemingly Tease New Project One Year After Taylor Hawkins Death

Foo Fighters fans are itching for new music "These Days."

On Wednesday, the band shared a message on social media leading fans to believe that new music is on the way. If so, this would mark their first release since Taylor Hawkins, their drummer, died in March 2022.

The band shared a vague message on Instagram that read, "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement. However, they're also wondering who's going to take over on drums.

"I'm thinking… who the F is your new drummer?????????" wrote one fan, while another guessed it might be "unreleased songs with Taylor on drums."

The band is also going back on the road as they announced several festival appearances this year. They also announced a few headlining shows beginning in May in New Hampshire through October.

In December, the band shared a statement on their Twitter account about how the death of their bandmate has led the group to take a new direction from here on out.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the message began.

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the message continued.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again–and we will soon–he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," the message ended with a sign-off from the band.

Formed in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, the group is comprised of Grohl as lead vocalist and guitarist, Chris Shiftlett on guitar, bassist Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee on keys and guitarist Pat Smear. Hawkins had been the band's drummer since 1997.

On March 25, Hawkins died unexpectedly while on tour in Colombia at the age of 50 after complaining of chest pains. He is survived by his wife Alison, son Oliver and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh.

The group confirmed the loss in a statement shared on their official Twitter account.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."