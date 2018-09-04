Foo Fighters Forced to Reschedule Shows After Dave Grohl Loses Voice

First Bono lost his voice, and now so has Dave Grohl.

On Monday, the Foo Fighters announced that they would have to reschedule two Canadian dates on their Concrete and Gold tour due to Grohl’s sudden loss of his voice.

Days earlier, on Saturday, U2 were forced to abandon their show in Berlin, Germany midway through when Bono “suffered a complete loss of voice.”

Grohl’s voice had also gone on Saturday, Billboard reported, after the band’s show at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

“That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl, 49, joked in a statement on Twitter.

FF RESCHEDULE 2 CANADA DATES DUE TO ILLNESS

"That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono" – DG

9/4 Edmonton & 9/6 Calgary. New dates – Edmonton 10/22 Calgary 10/23

Tix honoured for new dates. If refund is required, refunds available @ point of purchase until 9/25. pic.twitter.com/mldldml850 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 3, 2018

RELATED: U2 Forced to Abandon Berlin Show After Bono Loses Voice Mid-Song

The Foo Fighters, who are currently out on their Concrete and Gold tour, will now play at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Oct. 22 (rather than on Tuesday, as previously scheduled). The Calgary, previously scheduled for Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, will now take place Oct. 23.

Tickets previously purchased will be honored for new dates, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase until Sept. 25. The Concrete and Gold tour is set to kick up again on Saturday in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Meanwhile, Bono and U2 will be back on stage Tuesday at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

“I’ve seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour. So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out,” Bono wrote on their website, adding, “my relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced.”

U2 will return to Berlin on Nov. 13, for that rescheduled show on their Experience + Innocence Tour.