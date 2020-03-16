Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Postpones Tour Amid Coronavirus — 'Let's Do This Right and Rain Check'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The Foo Fighters may have powered through previous performances despite major injuries, but they aren’t ready to risk it all when it comes to their fans’ safety during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Monday, Dave Grohl, 51, announced in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram that the band has decided to postpone several Foo Fighters Van Tour 2020 dates amid rising safety concerns. The list of shows that will be rescheduled is listed below.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me?” the statement begins. “The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off? Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another… We f—in’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check s—.”

“The album is done, and it’s f—in’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go,” Grohl wrote before urging fans to take precautionary measures.

Image zoom Dave Grohl Andrew Benge/WireImage/Getty Images

RELATED: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Due to Coronavirus: ‘Very Disappointed’

“The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear s— up like we always do. Promise,” Grohl added. “Now go wash your hands.”

In 2015, Grohl famously finished a performance in Gothenburg, Sweden after breaking his leg when he fell offstage mid-show.

“Now look, I think I just broke my leg. I think I really broke my leg, so look you have my promise right now that the Foo Fighters, we’re gonna come back and finish this show,” he said as he lay onstage at the time. “But right now I’m gonna go to the hospital. I’m gonna fix my leg but them I’m gonna come back and we’re going to play for you again. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

RELATED: Watch Dave Grohl Rock Out with His Orthopedic Surgeon Onstage at Boston Foo Fighters Concert

Minutes after receiving medical attention, the performer hopped right back onstage to close out the show. He later finished the band’s tour in a custom-made throne before lending it out for use to Axl Rose and Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey after the musicians suffered their own injuries.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Gifts Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey His Concert Throne: ‘It’s an Honor to Sit On’

The Foo Fighters are among many musicians who have decided to temporarily pause or completely call off upcoming acts to help lessen the spread of the coronavirus. Cher, Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers and Elton John are among those to make the decision amid the pandemic.

Last week, news broke that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

While additional information about the band’s May tour dates is forthcoming, a list of rescheduled Foo Fighters Van Tour 2020 shows is below:

Previously scheduled for 4/12/2020

NEW DATE 12/5/2020

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix

Previously scheduled for 4/14/2020

NEW DATE 12/3/2020

Albuquerque, NM

Santa Ana Star Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ

Previously schedule for 4/16/2020

NEW DATE 12/1/2020

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC

Previously scheduled for 4/18/2020

RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNNOUNCED

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS

Previously scheduled for 4/20/2020

RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN