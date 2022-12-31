Foo Fighters Share Emotional Post on 'Going Forward' without Taylor Hawkins: 'He'll Be There in Spirit'

Foo Fighters are acknowledging that they will be a "different band" after Taylor Hawkins' death.

Heading into the new year, the legendary rock band shared a statement on their official Twitter account Saturday about how the death of their bandmate has led the group to take a new direction from here on out.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the message began.

It continued, "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the message continued.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again–and we will soon–he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," the message ended with a sign-off from the band.

Formed in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, the group is comprised of Grohl as lead vocalist and guitarist, Chris Shiftlett on guitar, bassist Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee on keys, guitarist Pat Smear. Hawkins had been the band's drummer since 1997.

The group has gone onto become one of the most successful rock bands of all time, with career highlights including winning 15 Grammy Awards and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

On March 25, Hawkins died unexpectedly while on tour in Colombia at the age of 50 after complaining of chest pains. He is survived by his wife Alison, son Oliver and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh.

The group confirmed the loss in a statement shared on their official Twitter account.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Before his death, the band was scheduled to perform at the 64th Grammys; the Foo Fighters did not perform, but the awards show staged a tribute to Hawkins instead. In the days following his death, Hawkins' grieving bandmates also announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates

In September, Foo Fighters and Hawkins' family teamed up to present a tribute concert for the band's late drummer.

Along with other acts, the group performed their 1997 classic hit "My Hero" with Hawkins' son Oliver Shane playing drums in memory of the drummer.

Grohl delivered an emotional speech in memory of his friend.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he said in a clip uploaded to YouTube. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

In November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that signed musical items — some of which were used during the tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer — went up for charity auction. Proceeds from the auction, through Julien's Auctions in coordination with the Hawkins family, benefitted MusiCares and Music Support, raising funds for mental health and wellness initiatives for the music industry.